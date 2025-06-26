Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,646,087 shares of company stock valued at $206,326,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.67 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

