Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.72 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

