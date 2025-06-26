Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

