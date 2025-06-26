Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.8% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

