Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 507 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.