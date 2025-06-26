Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

