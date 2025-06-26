Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

