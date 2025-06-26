Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

