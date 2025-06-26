Park Capital Management LLC WI Buys 103 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park Capital Management LLC WI lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CV Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.38 and its 200 day moving average is $624.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,312 shares of company stock worth $83,503,034 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.69.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

