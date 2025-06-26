Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.63 and traded as high as C$38.00. Parkland shares last traded at C$37.67, with a volume of 827,956 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. CIBC downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities downgraded Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.
Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.
