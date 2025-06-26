Paul Brink Sells 14,251 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total value of C$3,319,153.38.

TSE:FNV opened at C$224.09 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$156.31 and a one year high of C$245.55. The company has a market cap of C$30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$209.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

