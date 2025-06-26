Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.14 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 177,712 shares traded.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

