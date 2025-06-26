Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.14 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 177,712 shares traded.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
