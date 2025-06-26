Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,132,836 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of £22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.59.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

