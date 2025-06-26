Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,132,836 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
