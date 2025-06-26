PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 100,068.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 0.0%

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

