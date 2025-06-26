PFG Investments LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,597,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

