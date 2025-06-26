PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,195,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

