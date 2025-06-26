PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

