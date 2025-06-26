PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,779 Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0%

HESM stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hess Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HESM

About Hess Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.