PFG Investments LLC Buys 445 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

