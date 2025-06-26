PFG Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

