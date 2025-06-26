PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $343.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.33 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.