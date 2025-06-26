PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

