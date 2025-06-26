PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3,138.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.