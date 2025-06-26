PFG Investments LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $110.34.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.