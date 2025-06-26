PFG Investments LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,051,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,110,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

