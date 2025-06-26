PFG Investments LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $146,759.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,745,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,649,532.50. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,324 shares of company stock worth $579,266 over the last three months.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GNT opened at $6.26 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

