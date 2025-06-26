PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 583.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Cameco Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

