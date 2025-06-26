PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after purchasing an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

