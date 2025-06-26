PFG Investments LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $280.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

