PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 7.9%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

