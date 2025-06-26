PFG Investments LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Ball by 45.6% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 406,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Ball by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Ball by 183.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 20.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

