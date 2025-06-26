PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,676,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,032 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,683,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

