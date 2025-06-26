PFG Investments LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

