PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 306 McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $719.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.10 and its 200 day moving average is $650.18. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.