PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 306 McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $719.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.10 and its 200 day moving average is $650.18. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

