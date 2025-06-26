PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,373.28. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

