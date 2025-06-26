PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,036 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $33,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $19,339,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

