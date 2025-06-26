PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.