PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after buying an additional 2,505,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after buying an additional 2,103,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 831,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.