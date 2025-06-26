PFG Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

