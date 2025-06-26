PFG Investments LLC Sells 221 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 386,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $293.92 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

