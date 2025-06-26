PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $342,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,825,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,337,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,398,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

