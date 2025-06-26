PFG Investments LLC Sells 276 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $149.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

