PFG Investments LLC Sells 31,578 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,578 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

