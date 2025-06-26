PFG Investments LLC Sells 440 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.50%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

