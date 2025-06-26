PFG Investments LLC Sells 481 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERTH opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.