PFG Investments LLC Takes $258,000 Position in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.58. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

