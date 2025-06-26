PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NUV opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

