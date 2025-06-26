Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Popular by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Popular Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $109.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

