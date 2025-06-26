Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 83,182 shares traded.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 92.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $8,594.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.70.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
