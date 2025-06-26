Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $21,199,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

